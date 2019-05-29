|
Richard C. Rowe, 64, of Coldwater, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at his home.
A Memorial Mass will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Coldwater with Rev. Fr. Paul Redmond officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 4-6:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Richard was born August 19, 1954 in Hillsdale, MI to Charles & Rachel (Varner) Rowe.
He was an owner /operator long haul truck driver for many years. Richard used his entrepreneurial skills and began Alternate Fuels Technologies, which he owned and operated for the past 15 years.
Richard was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church. He enjoyed being a Ham Radio Operator and was an avid racing fan. Richard loved working on cars for street modified drag racing. He traveled the circuit for 30 years and was known by many as "Hot Rod Richard". Richard held a special place in his heart for his beloved golden retriever "Seven". To know Richard was to love him.
Richard is survived by his children Jennifer Braxmaier of Osseo, Brian Rowe of Benton Harbor, his grandchildren Tyler Braxmaier, Icelyn Trumble, Keegan, Finn and Cora Rowe and his former spouse Rhonda Rowe of Hillsdale. He was preceded in death by both parents.
Memorials may be directed to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospice. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 29, 2019