Richard "Rick" Cranston Wilcox, 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his home with his loving wife was at his side.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Bethel Gilead Community Church with Pastor Jim Erwin officiating. Visitation will be on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater from 4:00 – 7:00 pm and again at the church Saturday beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Richard was born March 8, 1939 to Cranston and Dorothy (Fields) in Plainwell, MI. He attended Tri-State taking some engineering classes before beginning a 30+ year career with the City of Coldwater as an Engineer. He retired in 1993. Rick married Marcia Scheidler on June 24, 1989.
Rick was a man of strong faith, attending Bethel Gilead Community Church for the last 20 years. He was an avid runner, competing in over 230 marathons. Rick and Marcia traveled all over the country to explore the outdoors and have Rick run a marathon. He was a Master HAM radio operator, starting this hobby as a 15 year old. Rick also enjoyed hiking, camping, and fishing. His true joy in life was being with his family. Rick will be remembered for his strong faith in the Lord and his personal stamina on everything in his life.
Rick is survived by his wife of 31 years, Marcia Wilcox of Coldwater; his children Richard (Tamae) Wilcox of Tokyo, Japan, Steve (Jan) Wilcox of Fremont, IN, and Julia (Dave) Bisson of Sanford, ME; his brother Robert "Bob" (Jen) Wilcox of Frankfort, MI; his sister-in-law Pat Wilcox of Dewitt, MI; his grandchildren Ashley, Matthew (Esther), Alex, and Robin Wilcox, Ben (Monica) Fields; his great grandchildren Elana and Waylon Fields. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ronald Wilcox.
Memorials may be directed to the Bethel Gilead Women's Fellowship Scholarship or Missionary Funds.