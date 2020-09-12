1/1
Richard E Platter
1949 - 2020
Richard "Farmer" Eugene Platter, 79, of Winona Lake, formerly of Bronson passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Kosciusko Community Hospital.

A funeral service will take place at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson with Pastor Mark Burritt of Harrison Center Church officiating. A private interment will take place a Riverview Cemetery in Newville, IN. Visitation will be Monday, September 14, 2020 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson from 4:00 – 7:00 pm.

Richard was born October 10, 1940 to Coral and Violet (Baker) Platter in Auburn, IN. He was a lifelong farmer, thus earning the nickname "farmer". Richard attended Purdue, taking the short course in agriculture. He also worked full time, retiring from Eaton Corporation after 25 years between Weatherhead, Dana Corporation and Eaton in Indiana. On October 5, 1963 he married Su Halt in Roanoke, IN. She preceded him in death in 2001.

Farmer attended Pleasant Chapel, Alverado Church, and most recently East Gilead Missionary Church. His life revolved around farming, where he raised livestock including hogs, dairy cattle and also did crop work.

Mr. Platter is survived by his children Tami (Mark) Burritt of Winona Lake, IN, Lisa Platter of Hailey, ID, Steve (Heather) Platter of Gothenburg, NE, and Terry (Sherri) Platter of Bronson; his sister Karen (William) Scheumann of Columbia City; his brother-in-law Ron Schroeder of Columbia City; his grandchildren Joshua (Kylie) Burritt, Aletheia (Alec) DeVries, Nadiya (Andrew) Gottschalk, Jonney Burritt, Zane, Landon, and Blake Platter. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 38 years, Su Platter; and his sister Peg Schroeder.

Memorials may be directed to Indiana University Medical Center for Liver Research. www.dutcherfh.com


Published in The Daily Reporter on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Dutcher Funeral Home
SEP
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Dutcher Funeral Home
September 11, 2020
We love you and miss you so much our dear friend. Until we meet again .. So long. Keep a spot for us in Heaven and say hi to our loved ones. We are crying big tears missing you! Love Robert and Jeanenne.
Jeanenne Wright
Friend
