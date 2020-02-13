|
Richard J. VanVoorhis, age 90, of California, Township, Michigan, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Masonville Place, Coldwater, Michigan.
He was born on March 12, 1929 in Midland, Michigan to Orson and Emma (Carpenter) VanVoorhis.
Richard graduated from Montgomery High School in 1943. He was a lifetime farmer and also worked for the Auburn Foundry for several years.
Richard married Dorothy Ruth Nagler on October 5, 1964 in LaGrange, Indiana.
He served in the United States Army and was a member of the Montgomery American Legion Post. His hobbies included farming, working in his garden, and fixing things for his farm and his neighbors.
Survivors include his wife Dorothy VanVoorhis of Reading, Michigan, two step-sons, Larry Briggs of Quincy, Michigan, and Harry (Bev) Briggs of Reading, Michigan, two daughters-in-law, Angie Briggs of Coldwater, Michigan, and Becky Briggs & Tony Myers of Reading, Michigan, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, a sister, Donna (Richard) Bradford of Florida, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by five step-sons, a brother, Robert VanVoorhis, and two sisters, Betty Hammond, and Bonnie Bradford.
Services will be held at 11 am Friday, February 14, 2020 at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana. Pastor Kenneth Pierpont and Pastor Mark Case will officiate the service. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 pm Thursday at Beams Funeral Home.
Burial will be at California Cemetery, Branch County, Michigan.
Memorial donations are to the donor's choice.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, IN 260/495-2915
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 13, 2020