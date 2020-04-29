Home

Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Richard L. Downey


1945 - 2020
Richard L. Downey Obituary
Richard Lee "Dick" Downey, 75 of Coldwater passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.

In following his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private interment at the Oak Grove Columbarium will take place at a later date. The family was cared for Dutcher Funeral Home.

Richard was born February 17, 1945 to Emmett and Priscilla (Haynes) Downey in Coldwater. He graduated from Coldwater High School in 1964 and soon after served his country in the U.S. Army during Viet Nam. Upon return from the service, he started a long career as a truck driver. Dick spent 13 years with ATL and another 5 with USF Holland. On May 10, 1969 he married the love of his life Jean Myers in Coldwater.

Dick was a man of many talents. He built his own home and enjoyed woodworking. Dick was internationally known for his expertise about Ferguson Tractors. He was a long time member of UCT. Richard will be remembered for being a hardworking, caring, and all around good man who was always smiling. He will be missed by many.

Richard is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jean Downey of Coldwater; his son Richard (Tim Goldman) Downey II of New York City; his sister Evelyn "Joyce" (Lyle) Otis of Coldwater; his brother John (Dena) Downey of Coldwater; his brother-in-law Jerry (Jean) Myers; his sister-in-law Judy (Craig) Hilbert; and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be directed to the Branch County Humane Society. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 29, 2020
