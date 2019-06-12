|
|
Richard O. "Bucky" Rice, 72, of Bronson, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
A memorial service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the First Congregational Church in Bronson with Pastor Terry Siler officiating. The family will receive friends, prior to the service on Friday, beginning at 12 Noon at the First Congregational Church. Cremation services are being provided by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Richard was born January 31, 1947 in Coldwater, MI to Purl & Olive (Trinkle) Rice. He married Esther J. Bowser on March 31, 1967 in Bronson.
Bucky worked for 41 years at Douglas Autotech, retiring in 2013. He was a member of the Bronson - Sons of the Legion. He enjoyed bowling on leagues for many years and could never pass up a garage sale or flea market. Bucky was an avid U of M fan and loved to socialize with others. He was a friend to everyone, to know Bucky was to love him.
Bucky is survived by his wife Esther, his sons Todd Rice, Trent (Grace) Rice all of Bronson and his sister Bonnie Pask of Orlando, FL. He was preceded in death by both parents.
Memorials may be directed to the Branch Co. Humane Society. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on June 12, 2019