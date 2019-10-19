|
Richard "Dick" Traxler, 96, of Camden, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at his home.
He was born February 3, 1923 in Williams County, Ohio to Alva and Corda (Mocherman) Traxler. Richard married Helen Lefler on April 26, 1942 and she preceded him in death in 2013.
Richard was a fur trapper in Hillsdale County and was known area wide. He also enjoyed playing cards, fishing, gardening and hunting. Richard was also an avid Detroit Tigers fan and enjoyed doing word find books.
Survivors include his daughters, Patricia (Ray) Roberts, Rosemary Rial both of Coldwater and Judy (Stan) Crow of Grand Rapids; sons, Wesley (Judy Souhan) Traxler of Ohio, Robert (Teri) Traxler, Roger Traxler, Randy (Nola) Traxler and Alva (Lori) Traxler all of Camden and Richard Traxler of Hillsdale; sister, Mary Horney of Empire; 24 grandchildren; 60 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Helen, Richard was preceded in death by brothers, Lawrence, Paul, Ronald and Donald Traxler; sisters, Edith Boyer, Leona McElhenie, Bessie Sharp, Luella Shaunessy, Laura Walp and Wanda Lee Jackson; daughter-in-laws, Elaine and Linda Traxler and two grandsons, Christian and John Paul Traxler.
A Celebration of Life for Richard Traxler will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Camden Missionary Church with Pastor David Binkley and Pastor Don Lee officiating. Interment will follow at Camden Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading.
Memorial contributions are suggested to SouthernCare Hospice of Jackson and Camden Missionary Church. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 19, 2019