Reverend Captain (Ret.) R.M. "Bill" Williams, age 80, of Valley, Alabama, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Valley Park Manor.
He was born January 3, 1940, in Fawn River.
Reverend Williams is survived by his children, Jennifer Williams (Jeff) Goodwin and Jason Williams; his grandchildren, Jaylin Goodwin and Jenna Goodwin; his siblings, Lindy (Joanie) Cox, David (Connie) Cox, Mark Cox, Jenean Aviza, Amy Jensen, and Debbie (John) Hedstrom, his nephew, Jim Hergott; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joy Hatchett Williams; his parents, Howard and Maxine Cox and Kenneth Frederick Williams and Hazel Worthington Williams; his siblings, Donald Williams, Richard Williams, Carl Williams, and Sherita Sutton.
Reverend Williams retired from the U.S. Army as a Captain after a 20-year career that included serving three tours of duty in the Vietnam War with the 101st Airborne Division, the Green Berets, and Delta Force. During that time he also trained John Wayne for his role in the movie "The Green Berets." Following his military service, Rev. Williams taught school as an elementary school teacher in Chambers County for twenty years. After teaching, Reverend Williams served as a United Methodist minister for the next 20 years at various churches, including Langdale United Methodist Church where he was a member. He was a member of Valley Kiwanis Club, Shriners International and was Chaplain of American Legion Post #67.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the graveside in Langdale Cemetery. The Revs. Rusty Tate and Mike Stonebreaker will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service in the cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Langdale United Methodist Church in his memory.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Valley Park Manor for the loving care they provided.
