Robert Lee Smith, 86, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at The Laurels of Coldwater.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Burial of ashes will take place at a later date in Wilson Cemetery.
He was born April 17, 1934, to Raymond and Violet (Wearda) Smith in Fort Wayne, Ind. On November 17, 1953, Robert married Judith A. Vachon in Fort Wayne. She preceded him in death July 25, 2016.
He had honorably served his country in the U.S. Army and had been employed at Aunt Millie's Bakery in Fort Wayne for 35 years until his retirement in 1996. ?Bob and Judy built their home on Long Lake in Coldwater and moved there permanently upon his retirement. He had attended St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Coldwater and had a passion for playing golf.
Robert is survived by his brothers Jack (Jan) Smith of Peoria, Ariz., and Terry Smith of Columbia City, Ind; his sisters-in-law Mary Smith of Celina, Ohio, and Connie Smith of Fort Wayne, Ind.; and his loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Judith; and three brothers, Edward, Jerry and Donald Smith.
Memorials are suggested to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Coldwater.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater, www.dutcherfh.com.