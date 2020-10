Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert Bruce Kirkpatrick, 85, of Bronson, Michigan, died Friday October 2, 2020 at home.



He was the past owner of Hathaway Insurance Agency.



Visitation is Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 2-4 PM in the backyard of Karen Hoop at 263 N Matteson Lake Rd, Bronson MI. His Memorial service will be held December 5, 2020 at 11 AM at Lockwood Church, Coldwater, MI.





