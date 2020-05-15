|
Robert (Bob) Glenn McHolme, 68 years old, of Quincy, Michigan passed away from cancer on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
Bob was born on April 7, 1952 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Duncan Caird McHolme and Suzanne Mae Hart. He and his sister, Bonnie, grew up in Battle Creek, Michigan and graduated from Battle Creek Central High School. He was married to Carol (Rabbitt) McHolme on June 30, 1973, with whom he spent 47 faithful years raising their children Lindsay and Becky. He graduated with an MS in wildlife biology from Michigan State University. For 25 years, he worked as a Conservation Officer in Washtenaw and Branch counties for the Department of Natural Resources. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, carpentry, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He and Carol attended Coldwater Free Methodist together where he spent time growing in faith.
Bob is survived by his wife, Carol (Rabbitt) McHolme; children Lindsay McHolme of Lansing and Rebecca (Jeff) Smith of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren Asher, Isla, and Vada Smith; sister Bonnie (Phil) Humeston of Glen Ellyn, IL; nieces and nephews Carrie Storm, Scott Humeston, Michael (Tracy) Humeston, Clayton Park, Aaron Park, Sydney Rabbitt, and Maya Rabbitt.
He is predeceased by his parents Duncan Caird McHolme and Suzanne Mae (Hart) McHolme.
A public visitation will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy. To pay your respect to the family, they are welcoming you to greet them in the parking lot, please remain in your vehicle.
A private family service officiated by Mike Budd will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM. The Family invites friends to join a live webcast of the service at 1:00 P.M.by visiting the tribute wall on Robert's obituary page at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com. Bob's final resting place will be Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy, Michigan.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Coldwater Free Methodist Church (200 N. Fremont St., Coldwater, MI 49036) or Jacobs Well Ministries (200 N. Fremont St., Coldwater, MI 49036). A special thank you to Bob's family, friends, and church care group for the support, love, and prayers.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 15, 2020