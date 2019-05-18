Home

Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Assumption Church
Robert J. Green, 79, of Bronson, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at The Laurels of Coldwater.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St.
Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson with Rev. Fr. Paul Redmond officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson, with the Rosary to begin at 7 p.m.
Robert was born June 9, 1939 in Bronson, MI to Peter and Frances (Smoker) Green. He married Mable Hoard on June 9, 1972 in Bronson, MI.
Mr. Green was a lifelong farmer, owning and operating his own family farm. He was a member of St. Mary's Church, where he served as an usher and was active in the Knights of Columbus. Bob was an avid outdoorsman who truly loved his work as a farmer, but his family always came first. His great granddaughters were his pride and joy.
Bob is survived by his wife Mable, his children Connie (Edward) Caudill of Bronson, Raymond Green of Bronson, Robert (Holly) Green, Jr. of East Leroy, his grandchildren April (Josh) Smith, Joseph (Alyssa) Swain, Jessica Fisher, Zack Caudill, Ben (Cassey) Caudill, Adam (Julia Munson) Sanders, Matt Sanders, Tyler Sanders, Amanda Sanders; great grandchildren Zaidlyn & Aliana Swain, Ashlynn & Colton Fisher and his dog "Lexi". He was preceded in death by his brother John and Norman Green and an infant son Steven Green.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's School.
www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 18, 2019
