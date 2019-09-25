|
Robert Joseph Licht, 75, of Coldwater passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at home.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Coldwater Moose Lodge .The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Robert was born on March 8, 1944 to Reinhardt and Frances (Dressel) Licht, Sr. in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. He married Shirley Jean Lothamer on December 24, 1965 in Quincy and sadly she preceded him in death on October 13, 2016.
He was employed as a Production Scheduler for Panel Processing in Coldwater for 30 years, retiring in 2009. Robert was a former member of the Coldwater Moose Lodge # 677.
He enjoyed coaching Little League Baseball when his children were younger. He also enjoyed watching sports, especially the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions, reading the newspaper and playing euchre. Robert will be fondly remembered by his kindness and unselfish attitude towards his family and friends. His extended family knew that they would have a meal and roof over their head if it was ever needed.
Robert is survived by his children; Scott Licht of Coldwater, Jeff (Laura) Licht of Hebron, Indiana, Brian Licht of Coldwater and Lisa (Nick) Polyviou of Lake Worth, Florida, his grandchildren; Beth (Zach) Dickerson, Emma Hephner, Justin King, Jordan King, Nicholas Polyviou, Trent Licht, Abigail Licht, Amelia Polyviou and Jason Licht and 4 great grandchildren, his siblings; Delores Rutherford of Coldwater, Midge (Joe) Loomis of Bronson, Jacqueline Tuthill of The Villages, Florida, Kay Groth of Ocala, Florida, Bernadine Kull of Belleview, Florida and Patricia (Ken) Simons of Summerfield, Florida and his daughter in law, Robin Licht of Coldwater. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Bernadette Brooks, his brothers, William, Reinhardt Jr., Jim and Larry Licht.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the .
Published in The Daily Reporter on Sept. 25, 2019