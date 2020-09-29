Robert W. Foster, 84, of Coldwater, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
A celebration of Robert's life will be held 2-5 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Occasion's Hall, 430 W. Chicago St., Coldwater. Interment of ashes will take place at Knauss Cemetery in Kinderhook. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Robert, or known as Bobby or RW to his friends and family, was born April 29, 1936, in Coldwater, to Robert C. and Ruth (Adams) Foster. He graduated from Coldwater High School in 1954. Robert married Beaulah Neely on May 11, 1955. She preceded him in death February 12, 1998.
Mr. Foster began his lifelong career as a truck driver at the age of 13 working for various companies, including the former ATL/ANR in Coldwater. Robert enjoyed collecting tools, but his greatest joy came from spending time with his family, especially watching his grandchildren play sports.
Robert is survived by his sons Rob Foster of Coldwater and Rich (Lori) Foster of Powell, Ohio; his sister Carolyn Crabill of Fremont, Ind.; his grandchildren, Sam, Pete, Derrick, Beau, Quinn and Ty Foster; his great-grandchildren Isabelle, Lila, Charlotte and Cora Foster; and his longtime companion Judy Green. Online: www.dutcherfh.com.