Robert "Bob" William Jackson, 74, of Coldwater passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Ft. Wayne, IN. A funeral service for Bob will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00AM at Lockwood Community Church in Coldwater with Dan Hefner officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 4:00-8:00PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.

