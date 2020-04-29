|
|
Robert William Moore, 82, of Coldwater, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home. He was born March 26, 1938 to Melvin and Margaret (McQuilken) Moore in Detroit, MI. On October 31, 1964 Robert married Delphine Wilk and she survives.
A private memorial service will be held for Robert W. Moore.
Bob was a 1956 graduate of Western High School and had continued his education at the Henry Ford Community College. He had also proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. After fulfilling his duty to his country, Robert was employed as a facilities manager at Young & Rubicam in Detroit until his retirement in 1998. Though retired, Bob continued to serve in the ways he knew how; he participated in and served as a member in the Veterans of the United States Marine Corps, the Marine Corps League, USMC Toys for Tots, Vietnam Veterans Donuts and Coffee program, and the Leader Dogs for the Blind. He was also an avid reader and really enjoyed participating in the Coldwater Civil War reenactment.
In addition to his wife, Delphine, Robert is survived by his sister Kathleen Moore of Dearborn, MI; his niece Colette (Frank) Kessler, great niece Leah Kessler, great nephew Derek Kessler; and his brother-in-law Peter Wojtala all of Farmington Hills, MI.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Mimi Moore, and one brother Richard Moore.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Leader Dogs for the Blind of Rochester, MI.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 29, 2020