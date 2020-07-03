Robert (Bob) West, 69, of Coldwater, passed away Tuesday June 16, 2020, at Glen Harbor Hospice in Battle Creek.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Bob was born Oct. 4, 1951, in Columbus, Ohio, where he spent the majority of his life. He was a loving soul with a gentle spirit and loved by so many.

He is the oldest of eight siblings and will be missed by all. Bob was the son of Pete and Margaret West (Wright).

He spent most of his life in Columbus, where he raised his two sons, Robbie and Travis West, who have proceeded him in death.

He spent time fixing and building computers. His passion was in card games, but his true love was to be around family, especially to see the children play and have fun.

Bob is survived by his children Scot West and Malinda West (Wilson); his grandson Gage West; great-grandson Xavier West; his mother, Margaret West (Wright); six remaining brothers and sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Pete West; his sons, Travis West and Robbie West; and a sister, Donna West.





