Roberta Dunn, 83 of Marshall passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at her home under the care of her family and Oaklawn Hospice.A graveside service will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Tekonsha on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Brandon Crawford of Grace Baptist Church officiating. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. www.lighthousefuneral.com