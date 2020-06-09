Or Copy this URL to Share

Rodney Loyd Haynie, 75, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Medi-Lodge in Marshall. A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Fort Custer National Cemetery.

The family was cared for by Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, Marshall.





