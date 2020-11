Or Copy this URL to Share

Roger Lee Messenger Jr. 54, of Quincy, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at his home. He was born August 13, 1966 in Coldwater to Roger and Beverly (Burlew) Messenger, Sr.



Visitation for Roger Messenger Jr. will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3-6 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Reading. Face coverings and social distancing are required for indoor gatherings.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store