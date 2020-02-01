|
Rolland Glenn Knapp, 89, of Union City, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Grand Vista Assisted Living in Coldwater, surrounded by his family, under the care of Oaklawn Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Union City, with the Rev. Fr. Baskar Lopez as celebrant. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Union City. Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City, with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Online: www.lighthousefuneral.com.
