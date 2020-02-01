Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Union City, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rolland Knapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rolland G. Knapp

Send Flowers
Rolland G. Knapp Obituary
Rolland Glenn Knapp, 89, of Union City, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Grand Vista Assisted Living in Coldwater, surrounded by his family, under the care of Oaklawn Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Union City, with the Rev. Fr. Baskar Lopez as celebrant. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Union City. Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City, with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Online: www.lighthousefuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rolland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -