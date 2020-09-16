Rolland Virgil Hale, 61, of Litchfield, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, unexpectedly. Rolland was born on January 21, 1959 in Coldwater.



He is survived by the love of his life and high school sweetheart Rebecca Hull of Litchfield



Visitation is scheduled Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. at Ken's home, 4065 S. Allen Rd, Allen. Graveside services celebrating Rolland's life will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Litchfield. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.





