1/
Rolland V Hale
1959 - 2020
Rolland Virgil Hale, 61, of Litchfield, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, unexpectedly. Rolland was born on January 21, 1959 in Coldwater.

He is survived by the love of his life and high school sweetheart Rebecca Hull of Litchfield

Visitation is scheduled Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. at Ken's home, 4065 S. Allen Rd, Allen. Graveside services celebrating Rolland's life will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Litchfield. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Litchfield.


Published in The Daily Reporter on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Ken's home
SEP
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt. Hope Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
220 N Chicago St
Litchfield, MI 49252
5175423098
