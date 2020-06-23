Ronald C Allison
Ronald C. Allison, 66, of Coldwater, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

A memorial service is being planned for later this summer and a date will be announced soon. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. www.lighthousefuneral.com

Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 23, 2020.
