Ronald Earl Matile, of Berea. aged 74, died Monday, August 24, 2020 in Lexington at the VA HEALTHCARE System Hospital.
Born in Springfield, MO on December 19, 1945, son to the late Kenneth and Barbara Snodgrass Matile. Ronald was a United States Airforce Veteran serving in Vietnam as a jet engine mechanic. Mr. Matile spent much of his life in the Coldwater, Michigan area where family and friends still reside. Later in life he worked as an owner of a lawn service company in Florida, for Orkin, Terminix, and finally for Trane in Lexington where he retired. He loved working in his yard doing landscaping, BBQ cooking, supporting the Miami Dolphins football team and serving the brothers and sisters at Church on the Rock as part of the Media crew. He was beloved by many and is sorely missed.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lana Darlene Matile; daughters, Luisha Hauburger (Robert), Amy Marcum; son, Micah Lankford; siblings Cheryl Gleason, Becky Reeg (Mike); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his church family and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, and a brothers David Campbell, Ray Matile.
Funeral Services for Ronald Earl Matile are 11:00 AM, Monday, August 31, 2020 at Church on the Rock with Pastor Mark Sarver officiating. Visitation, also at the church is from 10:00 AM until the funeral at 11:00 AM.
Burial with full military honors at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
