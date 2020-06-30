Ronald "Ron" Edwin Martin, 68, of Coldwater, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Borgess Medical Center.
In following his wishes, there will be a graveside funeral at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at East Gilead Cemetery. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Ronald was born May 13, 1952, to Eli and Alice (Burch) Martin in Coldwater. After graduation from high school, he started a 20-year career with Carlisle Bobbers until they closed the business. He later worked at Oakland Sports and Canteen Food Services. On Nov. 19, 2004, he married Phyllis (Trusty) Counterman in Coldwater.
Ron was a man of strong faith attending Good News Bible Church. He had many interests, including trains, power plants and traveling the backroads. Ron enjoyed spending time reading his Bible. He will be remembered for his intelligence and organized manner as well as his kind, but serious, personality. His true joy in life was being with his family.
Ron is survived by his wife of 15 years, Phyllis Martin of Coldwater; his stepsons Steven (Lisa) Counterman of Jonesville and Matthew (Sarah) Counterman of Coldwater; 10 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; and his good friend, Gary Reel of Fresno, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepson Randy Counterman; and his grandson Randy Counterman Jr.
Memorials may be directed to the Good News Bible Church. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 30, 2020.