Ronald John "Ron" Boehmke

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald John "Ron" Boehmke Obituary
Ronald "Ron" John Boehmke,74, of Coldwater, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence in Battle Creek.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Ron was born on October 3, 1944 to Frederick and Julia (Barilla) Boehmke in Marinette, Wisconsin.
He was a graduate of Forest Park High School in Crystal Falls, Michigan. Ron's first marriage was to Barbara Barnes which ended in divorce. He then married Marsha Strong on November 28, 1981 in Quincy.
He retired as the office manager at Seaman Office Supply in Coldwater in 2007 after 50 years of employment.
Ron was an avid outdoorsman as he loved to hunt and fish. He was a Green Bay Packer and University of Michigan fan and enjoyed watching sports. He also enjoyed tending to his garden.
He is survived by his loving wife Marsha; his children; John (Sheila) Boehmke of Michigan Center, Michigan, Robert (Shelbi) Boehmke of Petal, Mississippi and Aaron (Lucinda) Boehmke of Coldwater, Michigan, his step-children; Robin (Tim) Truax of Charlotte, Michigan and Amy Yeakey of Tekonsha, Michigan, his 13 grandchildren and 9 great- grandchildren, his siblings; Fred (Rosie) Boehmke of Fredonia, Wisconsin, Jim Boehmke of Norway, Michigan, Richard (Sue) Boehmke of Crystal Falls, Michigan, Julia "Cookie" Tart of Iron River, Michigan and Judy "Tootsie" (Leo) Beesley of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson Tristan Yeakey, his brother Gerald "Butch" Boehmke, his sister-inlaw Linda Boehmke and brother-in-law Don Tart.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Glenn Arbor Hospice. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 9, 2019
