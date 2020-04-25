|
Ronald Larry Dooley, 78, of Coldwater passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home. He was born May 22, 1941 in Augusta, IL to Allen Dale and Lillian Marie (Merideth) Dooley. He married Minnie Lou Watkins on September 23, 1962 and she survives.
There will be no services for Ronald Dooley at this time. Memorials may be made to the Dale and Marie Dooley Scholarship Fund for Nurses at South Eastern Community College in Burlington, IA. This fund was established by the family in honor of their parents and has helped many students pursuing a career in nursing. Or they may be made to a .
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 25, 2020