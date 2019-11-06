|
|
Ronald LeRoy "Ron" Rumsey, 71, of Bronson, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Battle Creek.
A funeral service will take place at 3:00 pm on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Bronson with Pastor Tim Rowland officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Bronson Cemetery with Military Honors by the Bronson American Legion Post #259.
Ronald was born December 18, 1947 to Verl and Leah (Burette) Rumsey in Coldwater. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during Viet Nam. Upon return, he finished high school and then took some college courses before starting his working career. Ron worked at Darling International before taking a position at Ross Laboratories. On April 24, 1971 he married the love of his life Jeanne Conklin-Gentry.
Ron, also known as "Pooh" was a man of faith and a member of the First Baptist Church of Bronson. He lovingly drove the Sunday School van for 30 years, adored the children and never considered that a "job". He also was a member of the and Bronson American Legion. Ron was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and catching fish bait. Ron also spent time going cutting wood and going north in search of mushrooms. He was a man without enemies, as he treated everyone with respect and care. Pooh will be remembered for his kind, generous, and mischievous personality. His true joy in life was his family. Ron will be missed by many.
Ron is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jeanne Rumsey of Bronson and their children Sylvia (Bill) Bauer of South Bend, Linda (Mike) Iacino of Golden, CO, Charles Gentry of Bronson, and Joannie (Tim) Sands of Jackson; his siblings Clifford "Pat" (Donna) Rumsey, Verl "Sake" (Connie) Rumsey, and Edward (Leota) Rumsey all of Bronson; his sister-in-law's Cathy Rumsey and Rose Wilber; his brother-in-law Felix Martinez; his grandchildren Michelle, Trisha, Billy, Karlie, Julie Ann, David LeRoy, Jr., Amber, Natasha, Charles, Walter, Monica, Hilliary, and Sierra; 19 great and 2 great, great grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers Verne and Norman "Mike" Rumsey; his sisters Sharon Martinez and Ida (John) Lampman; his son David Gentry; and his grandson Aaron Drew Gentry.
Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church of Bronson. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 6, 2019