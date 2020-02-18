|
|
Ruth Arlene King, 93, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at her daughter's home in Battle Creek. She was born December 10, 1926 in Coldwater to William and Mary Olney. Ruth graduated from Quincy High School and attended Hillsdale College and Western Michigan University. On June 5, 1948 she married William Lee King in Girard, Michigan.
Ruth began her teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse near Quincy. She also taught in Allen, Michigan, but the majority of her career was in Quincy Elementary School. She and her husband also owned Bill & Ruth's TV in Quincy for 40 years.
Bill and Ruth enjoyed traveling and camping around the country with their daughter Bonnie and son David. They continued this after the kids were grown and belonged to a local camping club. Upon retirement they upgraded to a motor home and spent the winters in North Fort Myers, Florida where they made many new friends and enjoyed shuffleboard, playing cards and many other activities. In her earlier years Ruth enjoyed being in both a bowling and golf league. Ruth was an avid Detroit Tiger fan! Her other interests included crossword & jigsaw puzzles, reading, and playing cards and games with family and friends. Ruth was dearly loved and will be forever missed by all her family and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by Bill, her husband of 59 years, in 2007. Also preceding her were her parents, sister Betty Lampman, brothers Richard Olney, William Olney Jr. and son-in-law Patrick Ferazzi. Survivors include son David (Judy) King of Albion; daughter Bonnie (Ken Wade) Ferazzi of Battle Creek: granddaughters Kristen (Ken) VanDalsen, Gianna Ferazzi, Naomi Harless and Rachel (Lee Conaway) Ellison; great grandchildren Taylor, Makenna, Bonnie, Alyssa, James, Angela and Isabelle; sister Genny Shepard and brother Dwight Olney.
Funeral services for Ruth A. King will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy with Pastor Sue Trowbridge officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Girard Township. Family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, February 19 from 4-7 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Friends of the Library in Quincy.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 18, 2020