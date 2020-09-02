Ruth Elizabeth Wilson, 90 of Coldwater passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Friendship Village in Kalamazoo after a 4 month illness.
In following her wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services are planned. A private interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Ruth was born March 4, 1930 to Peter and Jennie (Fisher) VanDyke in Coldwater. She graduated from Coldwater High School in 1947. She married Wayne Wilson in 1954 and he preceded her in death in 1965.
Ruth worked at Federal Mogul in Coldwater for many years and moved to Alabama to continue her work with the company. After her retirement, she moved to Ft. Wayne, IN and eventually returned to Coldwater to care for her sister, Alice VanDyke.
Ruth led an active life. She enjoyed nature and hiking and took many hiking trips. The Rocky and Appalachian mountains were her favorite destinations. She hiked a large portion of the Appalachian Trail and also white-water rafted the Colorado River. Ruth liked bowling and competed at both the state and national championships. She participated in the annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge walk 50 times.
Ruth loved animals of all kinds, but especially dogs and cats. She gave a home to many animals over her lifetime. Ruth loved doing jigsaw puzzles and Sudoku. While living in Ft. Wayne, she was an active volunteer at the zoo, the Lutheran Hospital, and a nature center.
Ruth is survived by her brother Richard VanDyke of Portage; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Wayne; her brother Jack VanDyke; her sisters Mary, Betty, and Alice VanDyke and Helen Peters.
Memorials may be directed to the Branch County Humane Society.