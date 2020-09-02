1/1
Ruth E Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Elizabeth Wilson, 90 of Coldwater passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at Friendship Village in Kalamazoo after a 4 month illness.

In following her wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services are planned. A private interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.

Ruth was born March 4, 1930 to Peter and Jennie (Fisher) VanDyke in Coldwater. She graduated from Coldwater High School in 1947. She married Wayne Wilson in 1954 and he preceded her in death in 1965.

Ruth worked at Federal Mogul in Coldwater for many years and moved to Alabama to continue her work with the company. After her retirement, she moved to Ft. Wayne, IN and eventually returned to Coldwater to care for her sister, Alice VanDyke.

Ruth led an active life. She enjoyed nature and hiking and took many hiking trips. The Rocky and Appalachian mountains were her favorite destinations. She hiked a large portion of the Appalachian Trail and also white-water rafted the Colorado River. Ruth liked bowling and competed at both the state and national championships. She participated in the annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge walk 50 times.

Ruth loved animals of all kinds, but especially dogs and cats. She gave a home to many animals over her lifetime. Ruth loved doing jigsaw puzzles and Sudoku. While living in Ft. Wayne, she was an active volunteer at the zoo, the Lutheran Hospital, and a nature center.

Ruth is survived by her brother Richard VanDyke of Portage; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Wayne; her brother Jack VanDyke; her sisters Mary, Betty, and Alice VanDyke and Helen Peters.

Memorials may be directed to the Branch County Humane Society. www.dutcherfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dutcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved