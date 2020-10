Sarah J. Noblit, 82 of Coldwater passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her home under hospice care.In following her wishes, cremation has taken place and a graveside service will take place at 12:00 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Oak Grove Cemetery on the North side. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home. www.dutcherfh.com