Seton C. Bovee, Jr., 88 of Coldwater passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo while surrounded by his family.
A funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Dave Pierce of First Baptist Church officiating. Interment with Military Honors by Coldwater American Legion Post #52 will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater from 4:00 – 7:00 pm.
Seton was born June 4, 1931 to Seton and Clara (McKeighan) Bovee, Sr. of Coldwater. He graduated from Michigan State University with a Master's of Science in Botany. Prior to MSU, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War aboard the U.S.S. Columbus from 1951 – 54. Seton was a hardworking man, being a science teacher at Coldwater High School. He also worked many years with the United States Postal Service. He retired in 1993 from teaching. In 1955, he married Barbara Douglas in Ann Arbor. She preceded him in death on June 22, 2002.
Seton was involved in many groups at MSU in the Science Department, Coldwater High School, and the Coldwater American Legion. He was a diehard Spartan. Seton had a private Pilot's License and also enjoyed riding motorcycles. He volunteered at the animal shelter for many years. His true joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be missed by many.
Mr. Bovee is survived by his children Mark (Karen) Bovee, Sarah (Dale D.) Parshall, and Matthew (Kayleen) Bovee all of Coldwater, William Bovee of Little Falls, NY, and Susan Bovee of Athens; his grandchildren CDR Mark (Cyntia Navarrette) Bovee II, USN, Alex (Melissa) Bovee, Jon (Emily) Bovee, Luke Bovee, Laura (Anthony) Fleming, Blade Bovee, William (Amanda) Bovee, Jr., Richard (Sabrina) Bovee, Dustin (Samantha) Bovee, Phillip (Nicole) Bovee, Natalie M. Bell, and Damien (Jenifer) Dixon and 20 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 47 years, Barbara Bovee; and his sister Natalie (Ron) Hutson.
Memorials may be directed to the Coldwater American Legion. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on July 24, 2019