Shannon Lee Risner, 44, of Coldwater, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born on September 15, 1975 in Hillsdale to Garry Gier and Rebbecca (Shippy) Brendtke. Shannon was engaged to Bud Pothoof and he survives.
Shannon graduated from Camden High School in 1994 and went on to Kellogg Community College. She earned her Bachelors of Business degree from the University of Phoenix. Shannon loved her family, and enjoyed walking and being on the lake.
Shannon is survived by her mother, Rebecca; two children, Elizabeth Risner, Grayson Risner both of Union City; sister, Nickie (Michael) Grange of Fremont, Indiana; Fiancé, Bud Pothoof of Coldwater; grandmother, Marella Gier of Camden and many aunts and uncles.
Shannon was preceded in death by her father, Garry and grandfather, Blaine Gier.
A celebration of life for Shannon Lee Risner will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral home-George White chapel in Reading. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.