Sharon Sue (Withington) Reaume, died December 2, 2020. Born in Coldwater, Michigan on September 15, 1943 to the late M.J. and Twyla (McCurley) Withington.



Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jerry. She is survived by her loving husband Tom; children, Michelle (Andy) and Chad; grandchildren, Zachary and Elise Brenner, Maya and Christian Reaume. Tom and Sharon met in 1962 at Federal-Mogul Corporation in Coldwater, Michigan. They fell in love and were married on February 20, 1965, thus beginning a wonderful journey together lasting 55 years. Tom always referred to Sharon as his "little farm girl."



She was raised on her family's farm in Montgomery, Michigan and inherited all of the beautiful traits that accompany that special lifestyle. She was an incredible cook which she inherited from her mom, Twyla. She was a wonderful homemaker and as loving a person as you could find. She cherished our extra special friends and the love that Sharon had for her children and grandchildren was beyond anything one could imagine. Sharon was a wonderful gardener, and her flowers were cared for like they were family. She loved to travel with the Caribbean and Mexico being her favorite places. The real highlight of our travels was in these later years when we could take our kids and their families with us.



The loss is incredible and the pain, as so many of our friends know, is devastating. For Sharon, she is in the hands of our Lord and just doing fine! A celebration of life service will be held by the family in the Spring of 2021. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Peter Maurin Center, P.O. Box 1105, Hudson, Ohio 44236

