Shayne Leanne "Shaylee" Harris, precious infant daughter of Shane and Jessica (Johnson) Harris, was stillborn Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Hillsdale.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson. Visitation will be held, prior to the service, beginning at noon, at Dutcher Funeral Home.
Shaylee is survived by her parents of Bronson; her sister Elisha Delles of Bronson; her grandparents Lisa Goodsell, Kip Harris, and Marylin and Dennis Johnson, all of Bronson; her great-grandparents Judy and Rick Zuck, Ron Betts and Donna Johnson, all of Bronson, and Aretta Houtz of Fort Myers, Fla.; her cousins Shane, Austin, Tegan and K-Lee; and aunts and uncles Cathy (Kenny) Kline, Hope Johnson, Samantha Harris, Marissa DuBois and Kayla Harris, all of Bronson.
Memorials may be directed to the funeral home to help with expenses. Online: www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 1, 2020