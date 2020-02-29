|
Shelba Jean Buehrer, 82, went home to be with her family in Heaven on February 26, 2020 after an extended illness. She was residing at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation, Angola, IN at the time of her death.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 4:00PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Rev. Norm Fuller from Fairview Missionary Church officiating. Private entombment will take place at Bronson Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday, prior to the service, beginning at 2:00PM at Dutcher Funeral Home.
Shelba was born on November 11, 1937 in Quincy, MI to Elmer B. and Cora M. (Foreman) Lampman. They preceded her in death. She was a lifelong resident of Branch County and a proud 1957 graduate of Coldwater High School.
She married James D Buehrer on June 23, 1962 at the First Baptist Church in Coldwater, MI. He preceded her in death on December 20, 2018. She worked at the former Harry's Ice Cream in Coldwater and various local retail stores.
Shelba enjoyed travelling, music, reading, genealogy, teddy bears, flowers, trees and birds. Her yard and gardens at her home on Lindley Rd. are some of the most beautiful in the county. Most of all, she loved her family. She was a loving wife, a devoted mom who was very proud of her children and was always there for her brothers and sisters. Shelba was thoughtful, kind, gentle and caring and will be missed dearly.
Shelba is survived by her children Debra (Dennis) Buehrer-Shaffer of Bronson, David (Jennifer) Buehrer of Ypsilanti, Daniel (Melody) Buehrer of Angola, IN, her grandchildren Tracy (Tyler) Shaffer-Mynhier, Jenna Shaffer, Elyse Buehrer, August Buehrer, Iris Buehrer, Henry Buehrer, Sylvia Buehrer, William Buehrer and great granddaughter Autumn Mynhier.
In addition to her parents and husband, Shelba was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Lori Ellen Buehrer on Dec. 21, 1985 and her siblings: Floyd, Thelma, Ora, Pete, Lillian and John.
Memorials may be directed to the or the . www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 29, 2020