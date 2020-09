Or Copy this URL to Share

Shelly Irene Dyer, 55, of Coldwater, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at her home. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life for Shelly will be held at a later date.



She was born September 13, 1965 to Calvin and Betty (Snyder) Dyer in Mason, MI. S



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.

