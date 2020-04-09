|
Sherman K. "Bud" Carpenter, went to be with his Lord on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo, after a short illness.
Bud was born February 25, 1938, in Steuben County, Indiana, the seventh child of Clynt and Bess (Dotts) Carpenter. The family moved to a farm on North Fremont Road, Quincy, in 1940 where Bud grew up and where he in turn raised his family.
He graduated from Quincy High School in 1956 and shortly thereafter married his sweetheart Lucia M Van Doren on August 29, 1956.
He is survived by his wife; his children Linda (Mike) Dull of Coldwater, Nathan (Carmen) Carpenter of Ellicott City, Md., and Maria (Ted) Groholske of Schertz, Texas; grandchildren Rachel (Matt) Everline, Peter Dull, Matt (Abby) Dull, Kylie and Kristen Carpenter, Elena (Steve) Oiler, Emily and Eliza Groholske; six great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Madison, Ben, Knox, Steele, and Cadence; his brother Jack (Barb) Carpenter and sister Clara (Gordon) Sikorski; nephew Duane (Rita) Carpenter, whom he regarded as a younger brother; and many other special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents; two sisters; and three brothers.
Bud had a variety of occupations through the years, working for the state, farming and driving semi-trucks as the Chilly-water part-timer back in CB days. He had a heart for children and was a 4-H leader and taught children's programs at church, where he was known as Mr. Bud. He also made sure all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren developed an appreciation for donuts and ice cream at an early age. He always had to be busy, finding projects at home, volunteering at Coldwater Hospital, and spending many a happy hour as deacon and doing maintenance work at Pine Ridge Bible Church, where he was a member for over 40 years. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of Bud's life will be held with family and friends when it is possible to gather again, until then, his family asks that you raise a cup of coffee (or tea) and nibble a cookie and remember Bud the way he lived, with joy.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy. For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 9, 2020