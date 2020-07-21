1/1
Sherry A. Losinski
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherry Ann Losinski, 54, of Bronson, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends for visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, with a rosary service to take place at 7 p.m., at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.
Sherry was born December 10, 1965, in Bronson to Thomas and Emily (Notestine) Davis. She was a graduate of Bronson High School and on August 25, 1984, she married Mike Losinski in Bronson and he survives. She was the director of Bronson Housing Commission for 20 years and was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She enjoyed going to the casino, playing softball, volleyball and going bowling. Spending time with her grand-pup Julius was always a favorite, but her true passion was watching her children play sports and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Mike, Sherry is survived by her two sons, Kirk (Jenna) Losinski of Scotts and Kreg (Shelby) Losinski of Kentwood her brothers Larry Notestine and Danny Davis, both of Bronson; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Debbie; and her two brothers Tommy Davis and Terry Notestine.
Memorials may be directed to the Bronson Little League program.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson. www.dutcherfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Dutcher Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Rosary
07:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Assumption Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dutcher Funeral Home
321 East Chicago Street
Bronson, MI 49028-1303
(517) 369-4075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dutcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 21, 2020
she was a wonder full person I knew her for years I'm so sorry for the family's loss
sharon brock
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kolcz Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved