Sherry Ann Losinski, 54, of Bronson, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery following the service. The family will receive friends for visitation 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, with a rosary service to take place at 7 p.m., at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.
Sherry was born December 10, 1965, in Bronson to Thomas and Emily (Notestine) Davis. She was a graduate of Bronson High School and on August 25, 1984, she married Mike Losinski in Bronson and he survives. She was the director of Bronson Housing Commission for 20 years and was a dedicated wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She enjoyed going to the casino, playing softball, volleyball and going bowling. Spending time with her grand-pup Julius was always a favorite, but her true passion was watching her children play sports and spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Mike, Sherry is survived by her two sons, Kirk (Jenna) Losinski of Scotts and Kreg (Shelby) Losinski of Kentwood her brothers Larry Notestine and Danny Davis, both of Bronson; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Debbie; and her two brothers Tommy Davis and Terry Notestine.
Memorials may be directed to the Bronson Little League program.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.