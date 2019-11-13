|
Shirley Ann Crass, 73 of Coldwater passed away peacefully at her home Monday, November 11, 2019 while surrounded by her family.
A funeral service will take place at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Bishop Benny Archer with the Church of Jesus Christ Apostolic officiating. Interment will follow at Wilson-Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at Dutcher Funeral Home from 2:00 – 8:00 pm and again prior to the service beginning at 12:00 noon.
Shirley was born April 1, 1946 to Rex and Ardyce (Sanford) Nelson in Homer. After graduation from high school, she stayed in the Coldwater area to raise her family and work. Shirley worked for many years at Crotty Corporation as a seamstress. On March 17, 1988 she married Fred Crass, he preceded her in death on October 18, 2001.
Shirley was a member of the Quincy American Legion Auxiliary. She had many interests including fishing, dancing, cooking, country music, and traveling. Shirley will be remembered for her loving and soft spoken nature. She was a very caring woman who was passionate in helping others.
Shirley is survived by her children Rev. Randall (Velma) Rinehart of Auburn, IN, LeAnn (Timothy) Weller of Union City, and Rev. Jerry (Darlene) Rinehart of Radford, VA; her significant other of 16 years, Donald "Lima" Bean of Coldwater; her brothers Mike (Julie) Nelson of Coldwater and Ron (Joyce) Nelson of Kalamazoo; seven grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Fred Crass; her sister Vivienne Rothgeb; and her brother Rex Nelson, Jr.
Memorials may be directed Oaklawn Hospice or Life Redeemed Apostolic Church. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 13, 2019