Shirley Jean Morley, 81, of Union City, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at Manatee Hospital in Bradenton, Fla., after a short illness, with family by her side.

A public graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Burlington Township Cemetery. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.

