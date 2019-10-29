|
Shirley Marie (Jean) DePew, 83, of Tekonsha, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation for Shirley will take place on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints in Coldwater with visitation starting at 12 Noon, Michael Morris officiating. She will be interred at Ft. Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.
Shirley was born on August 5, 1936 to Curtis Jean and Ollie Wilma (Fears) Skrocki in Fayetteville, Tennessee. She married George O. DePew on October 15, 1953 in Provo, Utah. She graduated from Kellogg Community College (Battle Creek) in 1959 as a Licensed Practical Nurse.
She served as a nurse for nearly 60 years in total and retired on December 8, 2017 from Pediatric Home Care Nursing in Hillsdale after 25 years of service there. She loved being a nurse, serving and caring for others, especially children.
Shirley is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints in Coldwater. She enjoyed gardening, reading and cooking, but most of all she loved her family, serving and worshiping at church.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years George, her children; David E. (Diane) DePew of Christiana, Pennsylvania, Rhonda G. (Donald) Hoffman of Winlock, Washington, Warren Patrick DePew of Tekonsha and Michael W. (Sheri) DePew of Tekonsha, her 29 grandchildren and over 60 great and great great grandchildren, her twin brothers; Billy Jean and Bobby Jean both of Fayetteville, Tennessee. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; her grandsons, Matthew DePew and Warren P. DePew Jr. and her brother, Richard Jean.
Memorials contributions may be directed to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints in Coldwater.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 29, 2019