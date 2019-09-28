|
|
Stella Margaret Hensley, 90, of Coldwater died in the company of her closest friends on September 24, 2019 at Masonville Place.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at St Charles Borromeo Church with Rev. Fr. Robert Creagan officiating. Visitation will be held at the church, prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Stella Margaret was born June 21, 1929 in Sherwood to John & Stella (Warkoczeski) Diamond. She married the love of her life, Charles Hensley on August 2, 1952. Together they worked, played & laughed for 42 wonderful years. He preceded her in death in 1994.
After her family sold the family farm, Stella started her career in Coldwater at the Bluebird Hotel. She worked for 24 1/2 years at Federal Mogul without missing a single day. When the company closed, she worked in Quincy at Acorn until her retirement in 1984. She made many friends along the way.
Stella made friends wherever she went. She frequented many restaurants around town, even though she was a fantastic cook. She was an active member of St Charles Borromeo Church where she belonged to the 50+ Group and the Ladies Guild. She was always thinking of others and loved to make people laugh with her quick wit and many stories. Her humor, smile and peanut butter fudge will be missed by many.
Survivors include her niece, Harriet Bronson, and nephew, Robert Francisco. Her great niece (& friend) Joanette Francisco, many great nieces and nephews Maria, Debbie, David, Chad, Jason, Kelly, Lisa, Jessica, Kenneth, McKenzee, Caleb & Collins, brother in-law and sister in-law Don and Diane Hensley, her friends Kelly Tackett, Adelle Neitzert and Sheri Rogers.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister, Era Diamond and 3 brothers, Harold Francisco, Florian Francisco & Edwin Diamond and her nephew, Pete Francisco.
A special thanks to all of the staff and friends at Masonville Place. Thank you to Dutcher Funeral Home for all of your special care. Memorials can be made to St Charles Borromeo Church or Animal Aid of Branch County.www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Sept. 28, 2019