Stella M. Wood
1940 - 2020
Stella M. Wood, 80, of Coldwater, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Laurels of Coldwater.

A private interment of ashes will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater.

Stella was born June 9, 1940 in Coldwater, MI to Albert "Bob" & Elsie (Munger) Callahan.

She earned her LPN certification and worked for many years at the Community Health Center and the Laurels of Coldwater, from which she retired.

Stella had attended the United Methodist Church and enjoyed reading, traveling and shopping.

She is survived by her sons Steve (Kristina) Wood of Coldwater, Dereck Wood of Garrett, IN, her sister Maxine Baade of Fond du lac, WI, her grandchildren Aaron (Jessica) Wood of Coldwater, Brian Wood of Coldwater, Nathan Wood of Quincy, Katie Wood of Battle Creek, Duncan Wood of White Cloud, Elysha Wood of Bowling Green, KY; great grandchildren Everett, Ellie, Serenity; nieces and nephews and her former husband Lloyd Wood of Coldwater.

Memorials may be directed to the charity of one's choice. www.dutcherfh.com.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
