Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Stephen F. Albright


1960 - 2020
Stephen F. Albright Obituary
Stephen Francis "Steve" Albright, 60, of Coldwater, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home, and is now resting with the Lord.
In following his wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Stephen was born April 5, 1960, to Frank and Maria (Kuraszweski) Albright in Coldwater. He attended the University of Michigan for four years. Steve was an accomplished writer, specializing in flower gardening. He was a private man, keeping to himself and spending most of his time cultivating all types of flowers at his home.
Steve is survived by his siblings, Stan (Diana) Albright of Coldwater and Ann Albright of Fountain Hills, Ariz.; and his nieces and nephew, Casey (Courtney) Rice, Tracy Simmons and Stahycee Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his infant brother, Joseph Albright.
Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church or School. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 11, 2020
