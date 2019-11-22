|
Stephen Lynn Lowe, 60, of Reading, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazo. He was born September 8, 1949 to Richard and Bonnie (Slaybaugh) Lowe.
He graduated from Reading High School, continuing on to honorably serve his country in the United States Navy. Stephen was employed at the Florence Crane Correctional facility in Coldwater until his retirement. He was a member of the Reading American Legion, loved working on Farmall tractors, lawnmowers, cars, and boats. He also enjoyed fishing and shooting guns.
Stephen is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Jeff) Lynd of Montgomery; two grandchildren and his best friend Ken Parker of Coldwater.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Beverly, and one brother Stan.
A memorial service for Stephen L. Lowe will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Reading American Legion at 1 PM. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the service at 1 PM at the legion.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 22, 2019