Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
403 S Main St
Reading, MI 49274
(517) 283-2145
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Reading American Legion
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Reading American Legion
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Lowe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen L. Lowe


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen L. Lowe Obituary
Stephen Lynn Lowe, 60, of Reading, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazo. He was born September 8, 1949 to Richard and Bonnie (Slaybaugh) Lowe.

He graduated from Reading High School, continuing on to honorably serve his country in the United States Navy. Stephen was employed at the Florence Crane Correctional facility in Coldwater until his retirement. He was a member of the Reading American Legion, loved working on Farmall tractors, lawnmowers, cars, and boats. He also enjoyed fishing and shooting guns.

Stephen is survived by his daughter, Stephanie (Jeff) Lynd of Montgomery; two grandchildren and his best friend Ken Parker of Coldwater.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister Beverly, and one brother Stan.

A memorial service for Stephen L. Lowe will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Reading American Legion at 1 PM. Visitation will be from 12 noon until the service at 1 PM at the legion.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -