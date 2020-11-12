1/
Steven M. Glant
Steven Michael Glant, 65, of Union City, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020 at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence in Battle Creek.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Lighthouse of Athens, 310 S. Capital Avenue. Pastor Jayme Palaszeski from the Athens United Methodist Church will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the Union City American Legion at the conclusion of the service. Burial of Steve's urn will be done privately at Fort Custer National Cemetery at a later date. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Lighthouse of Athens
