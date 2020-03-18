|
Sumner Donald Smith, 100 of Coldwater passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Laurels of Coldwater.
In following his wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal services will occur. Sumner will be interred at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.
Sumner was born February 6, 1920 to Theodore and Mary (Pierce) Smith in Coldwater. They moved to Charlotte in 1922 where they farmed and raised bees. In 1937 the family moved back to Coldwater where Sumner graduated from Coldwater High School in 1938. After graduation he began working as an optician for Dr. Mountz, an optometrist. In June of 1942 he entered the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1945 at which time he went back to work for Dr. Mountz. On January 1, 1947, Sumner and his brother Morris formed the Coldwater Optical Company. They sold the business in 1986. Sumner married Ellen Farwell on June 20, 1948. Sumner was a life member of the Coldwater American Legion Post #52 and Coldwater BPOE #1023.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 71 years, Ellen Smith of Coldwater; his daughter Rhonda (Donald) Sizemore of Ann Arbor; his sons Vaughn (Susan) Smith of Quincy and Dane (Sacha) Farwell of Woodland Hills, CA; his grandchildren Rebecca (Nathan) Trevethan of Brooklyn, NY, Christopher (Beth) Sizemore of Denver, CO, Steven Lynn Smith of Chicago, IL, Michael Schmidt, Kevin (Lori) Schmidt, and James (Karissa) Schmidt; several great grandchildren; his nieces Kathy (Jeff) Culy, Karen (Bernard) Friend, and Gloria (Rick) Aldrich; his nephew Richard (Bonnie) Martinson. He was preceded in death by his sister Doris (Guy) Peavey and his brother Morris (Rachael) Smith.
Memorials may be directed to the Coldwater Elks BPOE #1023. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 18, 2020