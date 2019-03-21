|
Susan "Soozi" Kaye Bradshaw (64) of Coldwater, passed away Tuesday March 19, 2019. She was born October 31, 1954 to George and Ruth (Cornell) Claar. Soozi graduated from Coldwater High School in 1972 and was a proud member of the Balladiers, which she continued to be an active member throughout her life. She married Richard "Dick" Bradshaw November 9, 1974.
Soozi was an active member of the community. She was an honorary member of the Coldwater Color Guard Post #52. Soozi had been inducted into the Coldwater Music Hall of Fame. She produced 6 of the CHS musicals and was actively involved with Branch County Community Theatre. She was very involved with the choir and band at CHS during her children's time there. Soozi loved and lived music. She was the choir director at the First Presbyterian church for 18 years than continued for the last several years as the choir director at the First Baptist Church of Coldwater.
In addition to her husband Richard, Soozi is survived by her children Melissa (Scott) Signor of Quincy, Nicole (Bill) Earl of Bronson, Nathan (Cheryl) Bradshaw of Ypsilanti and Amy (Michael) Smith of Coldwater, brothers David Claar of Coldwater, Tim (Ann) Claar of Coldwater, and sister Janet Kimball of Lansing and grandchildren Briana, Mickala, Pierce, Alexander, Jace, Kira, Tiffany, Tyler, Maya, Martha, Andrew and Branden.
Soozi was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services for Susan "Soozi" K. Bradshaw will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Coldwater First Baptist Church with Pastor David Pierce and Pastor Robert Ward officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy. Family will receive friends for visitation of Friday, March 22 from 12-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Memorials are suggested to the Coldwater Tibbits Opera House and Coldwater Music Hall of Fame.To send condolences, visit
www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 21, 2019