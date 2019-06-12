|
Suzanne K. Muliett, 89 of Coldwater passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 while surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Great Lakes Hospice.
Suzanne was a woman of strong faith and a longtime member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Charles Church with Rev. Fr. Paul Redmond officiating. Visitation will be prior to the Mass beginning at 10 a.m. and the Rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. Cremation will follow the Mass and burial will take place at a later date at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield.
Suzanne was born February 16, 1930 to Walter and Beatrice (Fitzpatrick) Gaffney in Detroit. She married Emanuel Muliett on June 5, 1954. He preceded her in death on December 10, 2013.
She is survived by her children Erin (Greg) Koslosky, Brian (Janet) Muliett, Chris (Patty) Muliett, Dennis (Michelle) Muliett, Mary (Todd) Brewer, 15 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and her sister Mary Lou Phillips. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Emanuel, her son David Muliett, sisters Lois Broderick, Colleen Clancy, Donna Deridder and her brother John Gaffney.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Right to Life of Michigan, Great Lakes Hospice or Mass cards.
Published in The Daily Reporter on June 12, 2019